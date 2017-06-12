Columbus woman dies in Lorain County crash
Kiara Stowers, 18, was severely injured in the crash that happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ohio routes 18 and 511 in Brighton Township, just west of Wellington, the Elyria post of the state highway patrol said in a news release. Stowers was taken to MetroHealth, where she died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|351tree
|49
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC