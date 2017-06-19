Bradley Keville

Bradley Keville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Voices

September 2011 to December 2011 - Voiceover Narrator for the 30-minute documentary "Lee Roy Selmon: The Man Behind The Legend" November 2011 to January 2011 - Voiceover Narrator and Editor for Elyria Public Utilities Interactive Voice Response Application in Elyria, Ohio March 2009 to November 2009 - Voiceover Apprentice; received voiceover instruction from Mr. John Burr of John Burr Voice Dynamics November 2006 to February 2007 - Public Address Announcer for high school basketball games September 2004 to May 2007 - Morning Announcer November 2004/November 2005 - Parade Performer at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as part of the "America Sings!" ensemble August 2004 to January 2005 - Volunteer Actor in community theatre productions at the award-winning Manatee Players Theatre Hire Bradley as a voice actor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,473 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC