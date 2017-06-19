Bradley Keville

September 2011 to December 2011 - Voiceover Narrator for the 30-minute documentary "Lee Roy Selmon: The Man Behind The Legend" November 2011 to January 2011 - Voiceover Narrator and Editor for Elyria Public Utilities Interactive Voice Response Application in Elyria, Ohio March 2009 to November 2009 - Voiceover Apprentice; received voiceover instruction from Mr. John Burr of John Burr Voice Dynamics November 2006 to February 2007 - Public Address Announcer for high school basketball games September 2004 to May 2007 - Morning Announcer November 2004/November 2005 - Parade Performer at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as part of the "America Sings!" ensemble August 2004 to January 2005 - Volunteer Actor in community theatre productions at the award-winning Manatee Players Theatre Hire Bradley as a voice actor.

