BASF & Nornickel to cooperate on raw ...

BASF & Nornickel to cooperate on raw materials for Li-ion batteries...

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Green Car Congress

BASF and Russia-based PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate on the supply of raw materials for future battery materials production for lithium-ion batteries in Europe. The Nornickel Group is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium and one of the world's leading producers of platinum and copper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 282,115,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC