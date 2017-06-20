BASF & Nornickel to cooperate on raw materials for Li-ion batteries...
BASF and Russia-based PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate on the supply of raw materials for future battery materials production for lithium-ion batteries in Europe. The Nornickel Group is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium and one of the world's leading producers of platinum and copper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Car Congress.
