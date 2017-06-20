BASF & Nornickel to cooperate on raw materials for Li-ion batteries...

BASF and Russia-based PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate on the supply of raw materials for future battery materials production for lithium-ion batteries in Europe. The Nornickel Group is the world's largest producer of nickel and palladium and one of the world's leading producers of platinum and copper.

