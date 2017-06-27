BASF, Norilsk Nickel agree on supplie...

BASF, Norilsk Nickel agree on supplies of raw materials for Li-ion batteries

BASF and PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and entered exclusive negotiations to cooperate in supplies of raw materials for future battery materials production for lithium-ion batteries in Europe, according to a joint press release by BASF and Norilsk Nickel. At the first stage, BASF will invest up to EUR 400 million in building industry-leading production plants for cathode materials in Europe.

