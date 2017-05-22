Woman found passed out at gas station: North Ridgeville police

Suspicious person, Center Ridge Road: On May 12, an Elyria woman was arrested on charges of physical control under the influence, illegal use of food stamps and possession of drug paraphernalia after being found unconscious in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station. Theft, Center Ridge Road: On May 3, an Elyria woman was arrested on charges of stealing money from her supervisor.

