TV reportera s gas-station confrontation with woman under review by Lorain County prosecutors

Prosecutors in Lorain County are reviewing surveillance video of a confrontation between a television news reporter and a woman who kicked him as he tried to interview her. A woman called 911 on Monday to say she had kicked a reporter in the knee because he was holding a microphone in her car and wouldn't let her close the door, the Chronicle Telegram reported.

