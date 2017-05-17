Third man charged in dumping overdose...

Third man charged in dumping overdose victim's body in Elyria

Friday May 5 Read more: Cleveland.com

Elyria police released the identity of the third man accused of being involved in the death of 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield whose body was dumped after a drug overdose. Police and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for 21-year-old Christopher L. Williams Jr. Two other men, 26-year-old Gregory Ralston and 24-year-old Anthony Barker were also charged with reckless homicide after Caulfield's body was found on the side of the road April 12 near Elyria city limits.

Read more at Cleveland.com.

Elyria, OH

