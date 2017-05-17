Third man charged in dumping overdose victim's body in Elyria

Elyria police released the identity of the third man accused of being involved in the death of 29-year-old Naomi Caulfield whose body was dumped after a drug overdose. Police and the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force are searching for 21-year-old Christopher L. Williams Jr. Two other men, 26-year-old Gregory Ralston and 24-year-old Anthony Barker were also charged with reckless homicide after Caulfield's body was found on the side of the road April 12 near Elyria city limits.

