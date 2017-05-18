Third man charged in dumping overdose victim's body in Elyria found
The third man charged in the death of a woman whose body was dumped along the road as she overdosed was found, almost a month after Naomi Caulfield's remains were discovered on the side of the road near the Elyria city limits, according to police. Christopher L. Williams Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals at about 7 a.m. Wednesday while hanging out at a townhouse in the Timber Lake Apartments on Mulberry Lane just north of Chester Road in Avon, Elyria police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC