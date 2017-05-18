Third man charged in dumping overdose...

Third man charged in dumping overdose victim's body in Elyria found

Thursday May 11 Read more: Cleveland.com

The third man charged in the death of a woman whose body was dumped along the road as she overdosed was found, almost a month after Naomi Caulfield's remains were discovered on the side of the road near the Elyria city limits, according to police. Christopher L. Williams Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals at about 7 a.m. Wednesday while hanging out at a townhouse in the Timber Lake Apartments on Mulberry Lane just north of Chester Road in Avon, Elyria police Capt.

