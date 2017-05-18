Teenage boy arrested after State High...

Teenage boy arrested after State Highway Patrol chase through Elyria

Wednesday May 17

A teenage boy and his 18-year-old passenger were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a chase by a State Highway Patrol trooper. The 15-year-old boy was pulled over about 1 p.m. on Murray Ridge Road in Elyria Township by a state trooper, a news release from the Elyria post of the State Highway Patrol says.

Elyria, OH

