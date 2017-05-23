No criminal charges for police after suspect hangs himself
Authorities say no police officers will be charged criminally after a child pornography suspect hanged himself in a holding cell at a northeast Ohio police station. The Chronicle-Telegram reports an investigation by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office made public Tuesday found no wrongdoing by Elyria police in 47-year-old James Fitzpatrick's death in March.
