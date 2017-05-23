NE Ohio man crawls to safety 4 days a...

NE Ohio man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff

Toledo Blade

Ohio police say a man who fell down a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled onto a nearby golf course, despite having broken his legs, pelvis, and wrist. A worker at the course in Elyria, Ohio, was doing routine maintenance when he stumbled upon 30-year-old Gerald Muskiewicz and called for help, said Elyria Police Capt.

