Midview High School student killed in crash while returning from prom
A female Midview High School student was killed, and a male student was severely injured early Sunday in a Lorain County crash that happened while the two were returning from prom. Lindsey Mae Rotuno, 17, of Grafton, died after she was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center, the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Elyria post said in a news release.
