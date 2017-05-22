Man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff
ELYRIA, Ohio - Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards the man was found Monday in Elyria . He told firefighters he had been hiking Thursday when he fell over a cliff into a river.
