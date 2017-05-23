Invacare Pink Slips Another 50 Employees

Invacare Pink Slips Another 50 Employees

Invacare said today it will reduce its workforce in North America by approximately 50 individuals. The Elyria, Ohio-based company said it expects to pay approximately $700,000 in charges related to the layoffs, expected to be expensed in its 2nd quarter of 2017.

