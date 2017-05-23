Invacare Pink Slips Another 50 Employees
Invacare said today it will reduce its workforce in North America by approximately 50 individuals. The Elyria, Ohio-based company said it expects to pay approximately $700,000 in charges related to the layoffs, expected to be expensed in its 2nd quarter of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|7 hr
|VioletLeVoit
|188
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Excuses
|12
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC