Grand jury will consider charges against men accused of dumping...
The case of two men accused of dumping a woman's body on the side of the road after an overdose is headed to a Lorain County grand jury. Attorney Kenneth Lieux representing 26-year-old Gregory Ralston waived his client's preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.
