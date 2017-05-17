Grand jury will consider charges agai...

Grand jury will consider charges against men accused of dumping...

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Plain Dealer

The case of two men accused of dumping a woman's body on the side of the road after an overdose is headed to a Lorain County grand jury. Attorney Kenneth Lieux representing 26-year-old Gregory Ralston waived his client's preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

