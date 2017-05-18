Elyria woman found guilty of boyfrien...

Elyria woman found guilty of boyfriend's murder in 2014 shooting

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

A Lorain County jury Wednesday afternoon found Nicole Villeges guilty of murdering Lamar Capers during the commission of another crime. She was found not guilty of first-degree murder, although her attorney said both crimes carry the same 18-years-to-life sentence.

