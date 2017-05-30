Elyria High School on lockdown following report of threat
All students are safe, but emergency personnel are investigating at the school, the school district said in a news release. Parents can congregate at the nearby Mr. Hero on Middle Avenue, but are asked not to come to the school at this time, the district said in the news release.
