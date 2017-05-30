Elyria High School lockdown for schoo...

Elyria High School lockdown for school shooting threat was actually a 'swatting' prank

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

Police said the emergency call that caused them to lock down Elyria High School Monday was a prank. They described it as "swatting" - when a prankster calls in a serious emergency in hopes of getting the police SWAT team to respond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) May 25 Anonymous 188
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May 16 Jim 5
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr '17 Excuses 12
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr '17 Joseph Monteleone 7
Grandparent raising grandchildren Mar '17 Barbara Gochnour 1
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar '17 Ike 3
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,302 • Total comments across all topics: 281,535,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC