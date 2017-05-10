Deal with Multilink to retain jobs, promote company expansion in Elyria
The proposed three-pronged deal cuts the company a break on income tax and property taxes with added compensation to Elyria Schools to make up for their share of the revenue loss. Mayor Holly Brinda said Monday that she has been working with Steve Kaplan, owner of Multilink on Ternes Lane, since last June on the incentive package.
