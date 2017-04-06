Woman admits she suffocated daughter,...

Woman admits she suffocated daughter, dumped body in field

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A Cleveland-area woman charged with suffocating her 26-year-old daughter and dumping her body in a field has pleaded guilty. Janet Tyburski pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and corpse abuse Wednesday in a plea deal with Lorain County prosecutors in Elyria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

