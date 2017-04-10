Video shows driver hit, chase three young men on bikes

Police in Elyria, Ohio are trying to identify the driver of a van who took aim at three people riding their bicycles, injuring two of them with his vehicle. Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria: 'The United States took a very measured step' and is 'prepared to do more' Plant operator Chris Giesting shows how biosolids are converted to compost at the wastewater treatment plant in Lynden, Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.