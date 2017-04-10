Two people seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Erie County

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a motorcycle being driven by Eric Tillman, 47, of Elyria was heading east on State Route 113 when it struck a car being driven by Kelly Mantz, 37, of Seville, OH who had failed to stop at a stop sign as she was heading south on State Route 61. Both Mr. Tillman and his passenger, Cynthia Tillman, 45, also of Elyria, were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered incapacitating injuries.

