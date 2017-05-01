Two face homicide charges after they ...

Two face homicide charges after they dumped overdosing Elyria woman's body, police say

Wednesday Apr 26

Anthony Barker, 24, and Gregory Ralston, 26, are both charged in the April 12 death of Naomi Caulfield. They are being held at the Lorain County Jail, the Elyria police said.

