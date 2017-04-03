Ohioan charged in adult daughter's death considers plea deal

A Cleveland-area woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 26-year-old daughter is considering a possible plea deal before her scheduled trial next week. The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports 47-year-old Janet Tyburski was ready to plead guilty this week under an offer that called for a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, but she learned prosecutors had taken that deal off the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.