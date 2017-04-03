Ohioan charged in adult daughter's death considers plea deal
A Cleveland-area woman charged with murder in the suffocation death of her 26-year-old daughter is considering a possible plea deal before her scheduled trial next week. The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports 47-year-old Janet Tyburski was ready to plead guilty this week under an offer that called for a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, but she learned prosecutors had taken that deal off the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Mon
|castthefirststone
|7
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr 1
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar 31
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar 28
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar '17
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC