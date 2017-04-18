No signs of trauma on body of Elyria ...

No signs of trauma on body of Elyria woman discovered by the side of the road

There were no signs of trauma on the body of an Elyria woman whose body was discovered alongside a road Wednesday morning, Elyria police and the Lorain County Sheriff's Office said. Caulfield's body was found in a muddy area along Old Fowl Road near the Elyria and Elyria Township border.

