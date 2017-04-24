Neighbor uses snowmobile to damage lawn: North Ridgeville police
Criminal damaging, Dyke Road: On April 8, a neighbor rode his snowmobile across the street and into a neighbor's property, damaging the sidewalk and grass. The suspect was cited for criminal trespass, criminal damaging, and operation of a snowmobile on a city street.
