Minivan Tries to Run Down Three Kids on Bikes

Thursday Apr 13

Three Ohio teenagers are lucky to be uninjured after a driver in a minivan appeared to attempt to run them down in a Elyria, Ohio neighborhood. One of the teens dropped his bike and ran on to a nearby lawn, only to have the an follow him, striking him and running over another's foot.

