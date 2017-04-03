Man punished for graffiti wedding pro...

Man punished for graffiti wedding proposal doesna t regret it

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Whiznews.com

A man who spray-painted a marriage proposal on a northeastern Ohio shopping center has been fined for criminal mischief and sentenced to community service but says he doesn't regret the unusual graffiti for his girlfriend. The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports a magistrate in Sheffield Lake told 23-year-old Kyle Stump that the more traditional down-on-one-knee proposal might have been preferable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Thu Excuses 12
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr 1 Joseph Monteleone 7
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Mar 31 Thar 187
Grandparent raising grandchildren Mar 28 Barbara Gochnour 1
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar 15 Ike 3
Deana Chandler Mar 15 Ike 3
prayers needed Mar '17 IN CHRIST NAME 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,143,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC