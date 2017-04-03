Man punished for graffiti wedding proposal doesna t regret it
A man who spray-painted a marriage proposal on a northeastern Ohio shopping center has been fined for criminal mischief and sentenced to community service but says he doesn't regret the unusual graffiti for his girlfriend. The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports a magistrate in Sheffield Lake told 23-year-old Kyle Stump that the more traditional down-on-one-knee proposal might have been preferable.
