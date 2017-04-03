Man charged with OVI, child endangerment: North Ridgeville police
Drunken driving, Cornell Boulevard: On March 27, officers received a complaint of a suspect driving drunk with children in the car. The Elyria man was arrested and charged with drunken driving and endangering children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|1 hr
|Excuses
|10
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr 1
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar 31
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar 28
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar '17
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC