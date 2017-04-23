Man, 20, killed in dirt bike accidentBiker enters path of Ford...

Man, 20, killed in dirt bike accident...

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle fatality that occurred at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, was southbound on a 2008 Yamaha dirt bike, exiting a private drive at 40500 Parsons Road, when he attempted to turn right onto Parsons, crossed left-of-center into the eastbound lane and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer, troopers said.

