Man, 20, killed in dirt bike accidentBiker enters path of Ford...
The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating a motor vehicle fatality that occurred at 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Jeffrey Cooper, 20, of Cortland, was southbound on a 2008 Yamaha dirt bike, exiting a private drive at 40500 Parsons Road, when he attempted to turn right onto Parsons, crossed left-of-center into the eastbound lane and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2015 Ford Explorer, troopers said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Apr 6
|Excuses
|12
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr 1
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar '17
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC