Lorain-County 20 mins ago 11:59 a.m.Elyria man charged with hitting bicyclists
Elyria Police report that they arrested Zachary M. Lee, 24, on Tuesday and charged him with felonious assault and he was taken to jail to await an appearance in Elyria Municipal Court. The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Monday on 9th Street.
