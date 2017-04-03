Getting arrested may not have been th...

Getting arrested may not have been the romantic conclusion...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Houston Chronicle

A spray-painted marriage proposal landed an Ohio man in a bit of hot water with the city. Elyria, Ohio officials made 23-year-old Kyle Stump pay to have the wall sandblasted and he'll have to paint the city's fire hydrants to work off community service time after pleading not contest to criminal mischief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr 6 Excuses 12
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr 1 Joseph Monteleone 7
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Mar 31 Thar 187
Grandparent raising grandchildren Mar 28 Barbara Gochnour 1
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar 15 Ike 3
Deana Chandler Mar 15 Ike 3
prayers needed Mar '17 IN CHRIST NAME 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,398 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC