Getting arrested may not have been the romantic conclusion...
A spray-painted marriage proposal landed an Ohio man in a bit of hot water with the city. Elyria, Ohio officials made 23-year-old Kyle Stump pay to have the wall sandblasted and he'll have to paint the city's fire hydrants to work off community service time after pleading not contest to criminal mischief.
