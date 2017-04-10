Five Fugitives of the Week arrested i...

Five Fugitives of the Week arrested in Cleveland, Akron, Elyria

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Cleveland.com

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested James McClain, Terrell McCullum, Tyvez McCullum, Terrence McCullum and Jevonte Walker, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service. McClain was arrested in the morning on East 66th Street south of Lexington Avenue in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Apr 6 Excuses 12
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr 1 Joseph Monteleone 7
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Mar 31 Thar 187
Grandparent raising grandchildren Mar 28 Barbara Gochnour 1
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar 15 Ike 3
Deana Chandler Mar 15 Ike 3
prayers needed Mar '17 IN CHRIST NAME 1
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC