Elyria drug dealer sentenced to 12 years for selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose
An Elyria drug dealer was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for selling a dose of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Lorain County man, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. David Hollis, 27, was arrested in August .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
