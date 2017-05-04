Elyria drug dealer sentenced to 12 ye...

Elyria drug dealer sentenced to 12 years for selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Cleveland.com

An Elyria drug dealer was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in federal prison for selling a dose of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Lorain County man, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. David Hollis, 27, was arrested in August .

Elyria, OH

