Elyria celebrates National Bike Week with art exhibit and ride

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Elyria Arts Council is working with the cycling group, Bike Elyria, on a combined program that exhibits bicycles and art. The "Art of the Bicycle" opens May 13, 11 a.m. top 4 p.m., downtown to coincide with National Bike Week, May 13 through 20. Local artists of all ages are invited to submit entries in any medium - paintings, sculptures, sketches, poems or stories or any other form - on bicycles.

