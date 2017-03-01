Valley Storage Co. Acquires Self-Stor...

Valley Storage Co. Acquires Self-Storage Facility in North Ridge, OH

Inside Self-Storage

Valley Storage Co., which operates 15 self-storage facilities in Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia, has acquired Fields Store-All Ltd. in North Ridge, Ohio. The property at 34425 Lorain Road contains 269 drive-up storage units.

