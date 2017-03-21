The mystery of the steak sauce in the...

The mystery of the steak sauce in the library

Who's leaving empty A.1. steak sauce bottles in an Ohio library? A public library in Ohio has launched a high-steaks investigation after workers discovered dozens of empty A.1. bottles stashed in their stacks. Employees of the Avon Lake, Ohio, library found the first bottle in their building in January, when one appeared in the newspaper section, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

