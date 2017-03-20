Seven robbers attack man outside Elyria bar, police say
No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery that happened about 11 p.m. outside Bailey's Bar on Taft Avenue near Furnace Street, according to a police report. The man left the bar and was walking down Taft Avenue when the robbers jumped him and threw him to the ground.
