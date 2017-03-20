Seven robbers attack man outside Elyr...

Seven robbers attack man outside Elyria bar, police say

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

No arrests have been made in connection with the robbery that happened about 11 p.m. outside Bailey's Bar on Taft Avenue near Furnace Street, according to a police report. The man left the bar and was walking down Taft Avenue when the robbers jumped him and threw him to the ground.

