Man gets three years for mailing powder and threats
An Elyria man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison after admitting that he sent threatening letters containing a white powder to prison officials and three Columbus TV stations. Drew D. Manns, 32, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to one count of making terroristic threats and three counts of unlawful possession of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.
