Man charged after daughter eats THC-laced gummy bear

Police say a northeast Ohio mas has been charged criminally after his 5-year-old daughter ate a gummy bear laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Thirty-four-year-old Nicolas Hall, of North Ridgeville, was charged Tuesday in Elyria Municipal Court with felony child endangering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

