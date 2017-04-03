Man arrested for child porn found dea...

Man arrested for child porn found dead in cell

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WPTV Local News

A man arrested in connection to a child porn investigation Monday was found dead in his Elyria, Ohio jail cell just hours later. Detectives allegedly found in the home several hundred videos and still images of children engaged in sexual conduct with adults.

