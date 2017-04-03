Man arrested for child porn found dead in cell
A man arrested in connection to a child porn investigation Monday was found dead in his Elyria, Ohio jail cell just hours later. Detectives allegedly found in the home several hundred videos and still images of children engaged in sexual conduct with adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr 1
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar 31
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar 28
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar 15
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar 4
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|No name
|69
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC