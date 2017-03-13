Elyria celebrates 200th anniversary t...

Elyria celebrates 200th anniversary this year with picnics, parades and more

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Cleveland.com

ELYRIA, Ohio The city celebrates its bicentennial this year with concerts, picnics, parades, lectures and celebrations honoring the day in 1817 when Heman Ely and five employees arrived in the wilderness that would become Elyria. Heman's father, Justin, had purchased about 12,500 acres of land from the Connecticut Land Co.

