Driver pleads guilty after car hits house, kills woman
The driver of a car that crashed into a northern Ohio home and killed a woman sitting on a couch has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria reports 25-year-old Adrianna Young pleaded guilty Thursday in Lorain County to charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.
