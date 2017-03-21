Couple files lawsuit against man accused in Elyria crash that killed 6-year-old girl

An Elyria couple is suing the man who police accused of causing a six-car crash that claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Lorain County Common Pleas Court says Donald Buchs, 24, of Elyria, was negligent in a Jan. 22 crash on Ohio 57 at Cleveland Street in Elyria.

