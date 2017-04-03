Child pornography suspect hanged hims...

Child pornography suspect hanged himself in Elyria jail cell, police say

The man found dead in his cell inside the Elyria city jail hanged himself with his shoelaces, Chief Duane Whitely said. James Fitzpatrick, 47, was arrested Monday morning by Elyria detectives and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at a home on Purdue Avenue near Prospect Street, police said.

