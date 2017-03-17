breaking Boy, 17, killed in car crash

breaking Boy, 17, killed in car crash

Friday Mar 17

Nathanial M. Barrett, 17, of Wellington, was driving a 2006 Acura MDX south on Ohio 301, south of Whitney Road in LaGrange Township, at 4:17 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, which went off the left side of the road and struck two trees, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol. Barrett , who was wearing his seat belt, was extricated from his vehicle by the LaGrange Fire Department prior to being transported to University Hospital Elyria Medical Campus.

