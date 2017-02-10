Two men arrested in connection with invading Elyria home, one at large
Derrick Foster, of Sheffield Township, and the teen each face a charge of aggravated burglary, Elyria police Capt. Christopher Costantino said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Phil
|6
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|25
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC