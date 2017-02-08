Two businesses receive tax incentives...

Two businesses receive tax incentives, expected to bring about 111 new jobs to Elyria

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Elyria expects to see about 111 new jobs after officials approved tax incentives for two businesses expanding in the city. Dura-Line, 860 Garden St. in Elyria, and Perry Fiberglass, 33660 Pin Oak Parkway in Avon, met with City Council on Jan. 30, to discuss tax abatements on projects that will increase jobs in Elyria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

