Two businesses receive tax incentives, expected to bring about 111 new jobs to Elyria
Elyria expects to see about 111 new jobs after officials approved tax incentives for two businesses expanding in the city. Dura-Line, 860 Garden St. in Elyria, and Perry Fiberglass, 33660 Pin Oak Parkway in Avon, met with City Council on Jan. 30, to discuss tax abatements on projects that will increase jobs in Elyria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Jan 30
|Phil
|6
|Oberlin police chief resigns, left office today
|Jan 13
|avatar
|1
|Review: Avon Family Dentistry - Geoffrey L Stef... (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|UNHAPPY CUSTOMER
|58
|Tamyka Saunders, Sheffield Lake mother of 2, ch... (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Marchael
|3
|Block watch protests Lorain store (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|2
|Crooked Business Owners Taking The Public For A... (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Realtalk
|25
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC