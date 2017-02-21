Ready Set Go Community Collaborative ...

Ready Set Go Community Collaborative to host Preschool Arts Day, Feb. 25

Elyria, OH, Feb. 17, 2017: The Ready Set Go to Kindergarten Community Collaborative is teaming up with the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning to bring a Preschool Arts Day to Elyria for all of the district's preschool to kindergarten aged children and their families on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children, along with their parents and/or caregivers, will enjoy several arts experiences presented by a variety of talented performers from the Center for Arts-Inspired Learning. Several community organizations will also be on hand for a morning of fun that includes snacks, door prizes, and book distribution.

