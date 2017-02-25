Motorcyclist killed in accidentSpeed, drugs and alcohol appear to...

The state Highway Patrol's Elyria post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 6:03 p.m. Friday on Ohio 113 near West Ridge Road in Lorain County's Elyria Township. A silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by Darrell Getty, 62, of Elyria, was traveling east on Ohio 113.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.