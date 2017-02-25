Motorcyclist killed in accidentSpeed, drugs and alcohol appear to...
The state Highway Patrol's Elyria post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 6:03 p.m. Friday on Ohio 113 near West Ridge Road in Lorain County's Elyria Township. A silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by Darrell Getty, 62, of Elyria, was traveling east on Ohio 113.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Elyria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Wed
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Wed
|Ike
|3
|prayers needed
|Mar 4
|IN CHRIST NAME
|1
|Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07)
|Feb 26
|No name
|69
|Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13)
|Feb 24
|Memyself
|3
|The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15)
|Jan '17
|Phil
|6
|searching (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Searching Searching
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elyria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC