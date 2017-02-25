Motorcyclist killed in accidentSpeed,...

Motorcyclist killed in accidentSpeed, drugs and alcohol appear to...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The state Highway Patrol's Elyria post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 6:03 p.m. Friday on Ohio 113 near West Ridge Road in Lorain County's Elyria Township. A silver 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was being operated by Darrell Getty, 62, of Elyria, was traveling east on Ohio 113.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elyria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Wed Ike 3
Deana Chandler Wed Ike 3
prayers needed Mar 4 IN CHRIST NAME 1
News Physician Somnath Roy is accused of sex crimes (Nov '07) Feb 26 No name 69
Review: Arid Fellowship Center (May '13) Feb 24 Memyself 3
The Harell Clan - Drug Dealers all week - Open ... (May '15) Jan '17 Phil 6
searching (Jan '16) Nov '16 Searching Searching 2
See all Elyria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elyria Forum Now

Elyria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elyria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Elyria, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC